PELKEY, Nadine Monica July 5, 1980 (Victoria, BC) April 16, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Survived by her partner Natasha Young; siblings Kevin Sylvester, Teresa, Angel, Joseph Sylvester JR; parents Joseph Sylvester & Sandra Pelkey; along with other relatives & friends. Having attended VIU in culinary arts Nadine leaves many great memories of her love of cooking, her dedication to family as well as her happy, outgoing and compassionate nature. Both the prayers 7pm Friday, April 19 & the funeral 9:30am Saturday, April 20, 2019 will be at the Tsawout Gym.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019