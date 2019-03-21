After a short bout of pulmonary distress Nairne died on Friday evening at home where she wanted to be.
Since Christmas Nairne was able to spend time with all her nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law as well as her siblings.
We were allowed fifty years and six months to parent an exceptional individual. One who taught everyone she connected with what it was to be positive in the face of adversity; to communicate without being able to talk; to ski from the top of Mt. Tremblant without being able to walk; to be happy when there were so many reasons to be sad.
She leaves a huge hole, but we are all better individuals for the privilege of being her parents, her siblings, her friends.
