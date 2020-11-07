AUSTIN, Nana Born June 10, 1935 in Treherbert, Rhondda Wales, passed away with family close to her on October 15, 2020. Predeceased by husband Alan Austin, survived by brother Donald Phillips (UK), son Jason (Deanna), grandchildren Joseph, Danielle and Caitlyn. Nana began her Canadian journey in 1964 arriving by sea and then to Victoria by rail. Wales, and her family and friends there, would always be in her heart. Nana was a rarity teaching Latin and encouraging its understanding in today's world as the basis for medical/scientific terminology and communication. She enjoyed her time as a teacher at Glenlyon Norfolk House School spanning many years. Nana was engaged in her community, enjoyed life and supported family. Living at the Heights at Mt. View during the last few years were happy times, friends and staff were treasured. A warm thank-you to 6 West; we are so grateful for your care and friendship of mum. A time to rejoice in Nana's life will be planned for a future date.







