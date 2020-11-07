1/1
Nana Austin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUSTIN, Nana Born June 10, 1935 in Treherbert, Rhondda Wales, passed away with family close to her on October 15, 2020. Predeceased by husband Alan Austin, survived by brother Donald Phillips (UK), son Jason (Deanna), grandchildren Joseph, Danielle and Caitlyn. Nana began her Canadian journey in 1964 arriving by sea and then to Victoria by rail. Wales, and her family and friends there, would always be in her heart. Nana was a rarity teaching Latin and encouraging its understanding in today's world as the basis for medical/scientific terminology and communication. She enjoyed her time as a teacher at Glenlyon Norfolk House School spanning many years. Nana was engaged in her community, enjoyed life and supported family. Living at the Heights at Mt. View during the last few years were happy times, friends and staff were treasured. A warm thank-you to 6 West; we are so grateful for your care and friendship of mum. A time to rejoice in Nana's life will be planned for a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved