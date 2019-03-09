DAND, Nancy Bertha November 19, 1947 - January 10, 2019 After a brief battle with cancer, our beloved friend, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on January 10, 2019. Nancy was predeceased by Alan, her husband of 33 years. Her kind, caring, generous spirit will be forever remembered and sorely missed by her son Donald, her extended family and many friends.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019