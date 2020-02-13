Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Elizabeth Brown. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christ Church Cathedral 930 Burdett Ave. Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

BROWN, Nancy Elizabeth BA Sc Eng, LLB, QC June 5, 1958 - February 2, 2020 With great sadness we announce the death of Nancy Elizabeth Brown after a determined struggle with cancer. Predeceased by her father, W. Stuart Brown, and husband R. Bruce Goodman, she is greatly missed by her partner Tim Lomas, mother Lorraine Brown, siblings Suzanne, Barbara and William Brown (Shazrina) and nephews Aiden, Daniel and Ryan. Born in Toronto, growing up in Mississauga, Nancy graduated from the University of Toronto with a BA Sc Eng Sci Aerospace 1980 and McGill University Montreal with an LLB 1984 Articling with the Federal Department of Justice Vancouver, she was called to the Bar in 1985. She joined the Dept. of Transport 1986/87 as an Aviation Enforcement Officer, returning to the DOJ as a Barrister and Solicitor until 1997. Nancy joined the Ministry of Attorney General, Legal Services in 1998 working 22 years in Civil Litigation and Constitutional and Admin. Law as lead counsel on complex cases before all levels of court, including numerous appearances at the Supreme Court of Canada. She was also a member of the Asst. Deputy Attorney General's Office for 10 years, working on key strategic and legal projects. Always a supportive colleague and exceptional mentor, she will be missed by all those who worked with her. In 2015 Nancy was recognized for her excellence in law by receiving the Queen's Council designation. An accomplished equestrian, avid traveller, photographer, artist; Nancy also found time to Chair the GV Victim Services Soc 2010-15 and volunteer for the GV Therapeutic Riding Assoc. Many thanks to doctors and staff at Victoria Cancer Clinic, Royal Jubilee Hospital, and Victoria Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at Christ Church Cathedral 930 Burdett Ave. Victoria on Thursday February 20th at 2 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the BC SPCA, Victoria Hospice Society or a charity of your choice.







