BUTLER, Nancy Elizabeth April 18, 1923 - August 11, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth Butler (nee Sharp) passed away peacefully in her 98th year at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Mom was born and raised in southern Ontario but moved to the west coast as a young woman to work with her parents in their grocery business during the war years. After marrying Dad, she lived in Sooke in the home that they built together for almost 70 years. She particularly enjoyed baking, swimming, flower arranging and in later years, going on cruises with family. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, we will miss her smile, baking, family dinners and much more. Mom was a gracious hostess, guests never left hungry (but they often arrived so). Mom was a real supporter of her husband and her children, whether it was driving us to school, piano lessons, plays, skating, or to process the bounty of Dad's garden, Mom made it happen and we always arrived on time. Mom was there for us to see that we were never hungry, never unprepared and always in clean clothes. She was the rock that we sprang from and our anchor in times of need. Mom was predeceased by her husband, Eric Butler in 2006 and by her son-in-law, Tom in 2019. She leaves to mourn her children, Brian (Anne) and Heather; her grandchildren, Roxy, Travis, Cody and Ryder; her great-grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas and her stepdaughters, Claudia, Sharen and their families. Rest in Peace, Mom. Due to the present Covid 19 situation, services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, #106 - 1001 Cloverdale Avenue, Victoria, BC V8X 4C9 or the Salvation Army, #201 - 645 Fort Street, Victoria, BC V8W 1G2. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com