WRIGHT, Nancy Evelyn September 3, 2020 On August 28th, 2020, Nancy Wright passed away very suddenly from a cerebral aneurysm. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Jason Easton, son Luke Easton, sister Sharon Butler, nephews Adam Butler and Evan Walker, and stepmother Stella Wright. Predeceased by her mother Betty Wright (nee Readman) in 2004 and her father Robert Norman Wright (Lanky Bob) in 2016. Nancy was born on October 2, 1964, at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, BC. She grew up in Port Moody, BC, attending Seaview Elementary, Port Moody Junior and Port Moody Senior schools. She was a keen member of her school band and played alto sax, a talent she passed on to her son. Despite all of her world travels, she maintained strong ties to Port Moody and never missed a high-school reunion. Nancy completed her Diploma in Nursing at Vancouver General Hospital in 1987, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Nursing degrees at University of Victoria in 1999 and 2002 respectively, and her Nurse Practitioner designation at University of Northern British Columbia in 2008. Nancy was a devoted Registered Nurse, College and University Instructor and Nurse Practitioner, always striving to advance social justice, fighting the good fight in her life and through her work. Nancy loved to travel, was passionate about music, and was an arbiter of taste. Beneath her signature shock of flame-coloured hair and pierced nose, she was a truly modern alternative lady, who managed to infuse joy, art and music into everyone's life. She travelled the world working as a nurse in places ranging from Saudi Arabia to the Yukon. She backpacked through Europe, Central America, Southeast Asia, Egypt and Kenya. With her travel partner, life partner, and eventually husband Jason, she trekked in Nepal and India, and presented her Master's thesis in South Korea. After Luke came along, the family explored her Viking heritage in Norway, and travelled around Canada, the USA, the UK, and Europe. Along the way she collected a huge swath of friends, with whom she kept in regular touch. Nancy rested on life support in the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, for 24 hours until the family could say goodbye. The BC Transplant team was able to find matches for her pancreas, lungs, liver and kidney. In this way, Nancy is still helping others. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held. Nancy's family has decided to create an award in Nancy's name in the School of Nursing, at University of Victoria. Donations are welcome. Kindly mail cheques made out to "University of Victoria" with "Nancy Wright Nursing Award" in the memo line. Send to: Development Officer; Human and Social Development, University of Victoria, P.O. Box 1700 STN CSC, Victoria, BC, V8W 2Y2, or donate online at https://extrweb.uvic.ca/giveonline
