Nancy will be sadly missed by family members, extended family and dear friends. Nancy was the daughter of Edward and Eleanor Lawrence. She pursued her career in the medical field and worked at the Vancouver General Hospital. Nancy and Albert were married in 1961 and moved to Victoria. She worked for Capital Mental Health, volunteering for Seniors Serving Seniors as a Senior Peer Counsellor and Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary. Her passion for always helping others, her beautiful knitting of "prayer shawls" and her positive spirit for life! Nancy was predeceased by her husband Albert (2009) and her brother John Lawrence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Victoria Hospital Foundation or charity of choice.



Service to Honour and Celebrate Nancy's Life is to be held on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm



St Stephen's Anglican Church, 7921 St.Stephens Rd., Saanichton, BC V8M 2C3.

