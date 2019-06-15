Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lynnann Hudak. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

HUDAK, Nancy Lynnann Nancy Hudak, beloved wife of George Kesteven and mother to Paige Hudak-Kesteven passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10th after a courageous third battle with cancer at the age of 52. Nancy was born August 19, 1966 in Medicine Hat, Alberta to John and Evelyn Hudak. The youngest of four siblings, she moved with her family to Calgary in 1979. Upon graduation from St. Francis High School in 1984 she worked for two prominent Calgary law firms where she acquired valuable contract administration skills. In 1988 she commenced studies at the University of Calgary completing her B. Comm. in 1992 and following graduation began work with University Technologies Inc. (UTI). Nancy became an expert in the fields of intellectual property, patents and licensing; skills which provided a significant contribution to all of her employers. In her late twenties she successfully fought life threatening cancer not once but twice, emerging with a tremendous appreciation for life and as a champion for cancer research and end of life treatment. She was insistent upon attention to detail and complete documentation and these skills served her well professionally, and as she faced her health-related challenges. In 1997 she began work with TransCanada Turbines where she met George. Thus began a professional relationship that evolved into a wonderful romance that would last for over 20 years. In 2000 she accepted a role with Hyprotech and subsequently Genome Canada, where she remained until Paige's joyous arrival in 2004. Nancy was a dedicated and loving spouse and mother. Her smile, infectious laughter and ability to put others at ease will be sorely missed. Nancy was predeceased by her father John in 2006. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her mother Evelyn, and her siblings and their spouses: Michelle and John Scott of Niagara-on-the-Lake; Bonnie and Phil Stevenson, and Mark Hudak all of Calgary. Nancy was a loving aunt to Nicole (Craig) Campbell, Jared (Courtney) Solinger, Christopher (Patsy) Scott, Lucia and Blake Stevenson, and Abagael and Isabella Hudak. She will also be missed by George's daughters Christina Kesteven and Cathie (Scott) Bennett of Calgary, as well as George's parents Don and Phoebe Kesteven and his siblings Leonard (Sandra), Cameron (Lori) and Darlene Kesteven (Rick McKee) and Paige's cousins Blair, Jared, Torey, Evangeline, Derek and Bridget. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Hospice Society, 3rd Floor, Richmond Pavilion, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria, B.C. V8R 1J8 Condolences may be offered to the family at







