Nancy Lynne DONALDSON (March 01, 1944 - December 31, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Nancy Lynne Donaldson. She was a loving, positive force in our lives and those around her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Janice (Merv) and her son Brian (Christina); Her four very loved grandchildren; her brother Rob and sister Susan. She is predeceased by her husband Keith and parents Robert and Marie Jones. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause close to your heart. A tea will be held Saturday February 8th, 2020 (11AM to 2PM) at her house ([email protected] for directions). When she talked about her life, she wanted her last statement to be

“What a ride.. ”
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 31, 2020
