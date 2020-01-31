It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Nancy Lynne Donaldson. She was a loving, positive force in our lives and those around her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Janice (Merv) and her son Brian (Christina); Her four very loved grandchildren; her brother Rob and sister Susan. She is predeceased by her husband Keith and parents Robert and Marie Jones. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause close to your heart. A tea will be held Saturday February 8th, 2020 (11AM to 2PM) at her house ([email protected] for directions). When she talked about her life, she wanted her last statement to be
“What a ride.. ”
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 31, 2020