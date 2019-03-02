Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Nancy Margaret SOUTH. View Sign

Nancy was born in Victoria to Don and Joan (Byrnes) South; the middle of three children. Upon graduation from Esquimalt High, Nancy earned a BA at UBC, followed by an MA at the University of Essex, followed by a PhD from the University of Toronto (all in Economics). Nancy returned to Victoria to teach at UVic, eventually ending up in the B.C. Public Service, where she spent 25 years working across a number of Ministries, while continuing to teach economic history. Nancy was quiet, kind hearted, and had a wicked sense of humour. She touched the lives of many with friendships lasting decades, and enjoyed travelling to see her friends and relations scattered across the globe.



After a brief but intense battle with cancer, Nancy died surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Adrian), her sister Eileen (Douglas), brother Patrick (Glenda), and nieces and nephews Emily, Brian, Brandon, and Megan. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Women's Transition House or a charity of the donor's choice. Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

