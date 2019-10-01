LINNELL, Nancy Mildred Passed away at 104 years old on September 26, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Stuart Linnell and Wendy Patterson and her grandchildren Ian, Tanya, Cole and Taylor. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews from the Martin clan. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John Linnell and three brothers and four sisters Nancy was born in Assam India in 1915 where she attended school in a Scottish convent. At age 13 Nancy and her family moved to Victoria, BC where they completed education and raised families. Nancy loved travelling the world and gardening with her husband John. She loved her family and her faith and she will be greatly missed. Graveside service will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens at 10 am on Friday, October 4, 2019. Reception will follow at Sands Funeral Home-Colwood, 317 Goldstream Avenue.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019