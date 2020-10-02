It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of a kind and gracious lady. A native of Vancouver, Nancy was raised there with her brother Phil.



Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth Bain and L.C. May (Paynter) Bain. Left to mourn is her original family of four children living in the USA: Karen Walker and her son, Bryan, Robert Geissler, Ken Geissler and Greg Geissler. Through her beloved husband and soul mate of 25 years, the late Ken Gregson Sr, Nancy has four stepchildren living in BC: Doug Gregson, Grant Gregson, Ken Gregson and Wendy Reid. Through their families she has many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



As a graduate of VGH in 1961, Nancy began a diverse career which spanned 5 decades. She was a nurse by profession but also by essence of personality - a care giver, organizer and networker.



She took extensive nursing courses, working in Critical Care, Hospital Administration and Extended Care as well as operating her own home care business. In retirement she was active with the CRNBC registration committee.



Nancy led a full life, travelling extensively and pursuing her hobbies of reading, crafts, art, photography and gardening.



Special thanks and appreciation are offered to her dear friends and nursing colleagues through the years. A sincere and heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Lynn Fedoruk and the CVU team for their attentive, respectful and compassionate care for Nancy while a patient at RJH.



Due to current conditions any memorial service will be determined at a future date. Flowers are gratefully declined at Nancy's request; however, donations to a charity of your choice in her name would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store