RAINSFORD, Nancy (March 28, 1928 - March 20, 2019) Nancy passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital. She is survived by her son, Charlie (Linda) and her daughter, Maggie (Richard); grandchildren Lauren (Bart) and Kelly (Tiffany), Nancy (Mike) and Colin (Lani); great-grandchildren Annie, Faye and Aria; and sister Julia. Nancy was born and raised on Mayne Island. She grew up helping her parents, who farmed daffodils and tomatoes, also entertaining guests who were staying at the Anchorage. She became a telephone operator at the Gulf Island switchboard, where she met John Rainsford. They were married in 1951 and lived in Nanaimo, where Dad had his business. They moved back to Mayne Island in '66, and continued farming at the Anchorage. Mum was a long-time member of the M.I Paint & Sketch Club and a lifetime Honorary Member of the M.I. Agricultural Society. She loved history and was often asked by the school to speak about the "Olden Days". Mum spent many happy days sailing with Dad aboard "Sabre ll" as they explored the inside coast, and circumnavigated Vancouver Island. We would like to give a special thanks to Rose, Emily, Cathy, Tricia, Dr. Losier and the staff at the Mayne Island Health Centre for their thoughtfulness and kindness. There will be no service at Mum's request. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Mayne Island Health Centre.





