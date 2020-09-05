1/1
Naomi L. Brennan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENNAN, Naomi L. It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our treasured friend Naomi Brennan. Those who went before her include her mother Laila Elsie Slipetz, who left this world when Naomi was only 10 years old, her father Staphon Slipetz who she adored, her mother and father-in-law Muriel Margaret and Ronald William Olan, who loved and cherished her as their own daughter, and her husband Bill who left this world in September of 2019.. She is survived and mourned by beloved sister-in-law Nona B and husband Richard, her extended family and her close friends who loved her as a sister. We will miss her and love her always, until we meet again. No Service by request - but those who knew Naomi and are able, should raise a glass of white wine, to toast a life well lived.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
2506585244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved