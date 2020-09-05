BRENNAN, Naomi L. It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our treasured friend Naomi Brennan. Those who went before her include her mother Laila Elsie Slipetz, who left this world when Naomi was only 10 years old, her father Staphon Slipetz who she adored, her mother and father-in-law Muriel Margaret and Ronald William Olan, who loved and cherished her as their own daughter, and her husband Bill who left this world in September of 2019.. She is survived and mourned by beloved sister-in-law Nona B and husband Richard, her extended family and her close friends who loved her as a sister. We will miss her and love her always, until we meet again. No Service by request - but those who knew Naomi and are able, should raise a glass of white wine, to toast a life well lived.