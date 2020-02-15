Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan Gerald GEORGE. View Sign Obituary

GEORGE, Nathan Gerald June 7, 1992 - February 8, 2020



We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our beloved son. He was an old soul and his heart was filled with empathy, kindness and cheeky humour. He was a third generation Victorian, and Kiwanian. He had been volunteering since he was a small boy and was very proud of his standing with Kiwanis. He loved all animals and could never pass a dog on the street without stopping and giving some love. He attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and graduated from Oak Bay High School in 2010. He is survived by his father Ron George, mother Theresa Cownden-George, favourite sister Eloise George, and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain St., at 12:10 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020. A private burial will follow at a later date.

