Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naydene Ruth Smith. View Sign Obituary

, Naydene Ruth 1956 - 2019 Born November 17, 1956 in Kamloops, BC, Dene completed her journey peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, in Duncan, BC. Cherished by her husband Mickey of 42 years, daughter Mary (predeceased in 2009) and son Michael (Kortnee), brothers Steven Duncan (Catherine) and Brian Duncan (Elaine and their children). Sister-in-law Marg (Tom), brother-in-law Frank (Zorka), nieces Michelle (Dave), Denise (Steve) and Pauline (Dave), Crystal. Beloved by many great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Mary and Doug Duncan and in-laws Olive and Mike Smith. Dene grew up in Ponoka, Alberta. She was a hair dresser in Crofton before joining the Smiths on Meadowbrook Farm. Devoted wife and loving mom to Mary and Michael, she worked the farm raising yaks, pigs and chickens to happily sell products at the Farmers Market.





SMITH , Naydene Ruth 1956 - 2019 Born November 17, 1956 in Kamloops, BC, Dene completed her journey peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, in Duncan, BC. Cherished by her husband Mickey of 42 years, daughter Mary (predeceased in 2009) and son Michael (Kortnee), brothers Steven Duncan (Catherine) and Brian Duncan (Elaine and their children). Sister-in-law Marg (Tom), brother-in-law Frank (Zorka), nieces Michelle (Dave), Denise (Steve) and Pauline (Dave), Crystal. Beloved by many great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Mary and Doug Duncan and in-laws Olive and Mike Smith. Dene grew up in Ponoka, Alberta. She was a hair dresser in Crofton before joining the Smiths on Meadowbrook Farm. Devoted wife and loving mom to Mary and Michael, she worked the farm raising yaks, pigs and chickens to happily sell products at the Farmers Market. Breast cancer plagued her early but with her usual determination she took her medicine and joined the Dragon Divas. When cancer returned in 2013, Mick, Dene and friends would choose to travel to countless warm spots (Hawaii, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Spain) as rewards between treatments. Many babies were fortunate to be gifted with her individual handcrafted animal quilts. Dene's ready smile and kind nature will be missed by members of the Dragon Divas, Special Olympics (where she coached for 15 years), Capitals Hockey, Duncan Curling Club, Softball and Baseball teams, the FOE, Duncan Market, Cowichan pool, and countless special friends. A celebration of her joyful life will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 1 p.m., in Mellor Hall, Cowichan Exhibition Park. A huge thank you to the Oncology staffs in Victoria and Duncan. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close