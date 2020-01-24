Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Dennison Baker. View Sign Obituary

BAKER, Neil Dennison Neil (affectionately known as Pete), passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on January 4, 2020. Born in Regina February 27, 1929 he moved to Vancouver at a young age, eventually settling with his family in Gordon Head where he grew up with the nick-name "Two Gun Pete". It was in Victoria where he met and married Margaret (Trimble), and they shared a beautiful life, celebrating their 65th anniversary in September 2019. Neil taught his family the value of hard work, owning and operating Baker Cement Contracting for 37 years. He was predeceased by his son Kevin and both his siblings. In addition to his wife Marge, our Pete/Dad/Poppa will be greatly missed by his children Paul (Shereen), Laurel (Perry), Ron (Brenda), Susie (Terry); his grandchildren Brette, Kevin, Neil, Brianne, Kelsey - as well as their partners; four step-grandchildren Steven, Andrew, Steven and Kevin, two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews - all of whom brought him so much joy. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 15th, 2020 at noon, at Royal Colwood Golf Club. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

