BAKER, Neil Edward It is with aching hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Neil after fighting a courageous, life long battle with muscular dystrophy. He is survived by his selfless parents Susie and Terry, his loving sister Brianne (Simon), adored nephews Mattias and Royce, grandmother Margaret, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Born in Victoria, BC, Neil had a mostly typical 90's childhood. Although signs of his disease were showing from an early age, Neil was able to enjoy classic childhood activities like riding bikes and scooters, playing super Mario brothers, camping at Nanaimo lakes, family road trips, swimming, and visits to the zoo. Neil loved animals from an early age. He especially loved dinosaurs, reptiles, bugs, and endangered species. He had the joy of being a pet parent to many beloved animals over the years, including geckos, an iguana, and even a praying mantis and her egg sac! Neil, however, had a special relationship with his cats over the years and was a proud cat dad to Furball, Cruiser, Sugar, Jade, Zoe, Hansi and Holly. Neil went to Tillicum Elementary, Colquitz Junior High and graduated from Spectrum high school in 2005. He developed a lifelong passion for art, creative writing, and science along the way. A highlight of high school for Neil was videography class where he made a lot of funny and creative videos with his classmates. Including one where he played a wheelchair hitman, who could be reached at 1-800-RUN-OVER. Neil's ultimate dream was to write a graphic novel about the delicate balance between good and evil. Although Neil didn't get out much in his later years, he kept informed of all the happenings of the world from his high tech bedroom. Those who knew him can attest to how knowledgeable he was, as he was constantly researching and sharing his findings with his inner circle. He also had a bustling online social circle and had built up quite the community for himself. He was a self-described "metalhead", and you could usually hear tunes echoing down the hallway from his bedroom. Over the years Neil had many dedicated staff and caregivers. His family would like to thank each and every person who touched his life with their exceptional care. Each of them enriched his life in countless ways, and cannot be thanked enough for their support over the last 25 years. Special thank you goes out to Kendall- his treasured support worker and friend for the last 14 years, Nancy, Trish, Margaret, Chenille, Sammie, Ayumi, Rob, and many more all of whom spent years caring for Neil. Neil will be missed tremendously by all who knew him and live on in our hearts forever. The world is a darker place without his bright and gentle spirit in it. Due to COVID19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As a tribute to Neil, hold your loved ones close, and raise a glass to a battle well fought. FDT