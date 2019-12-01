Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Gordon Gillespie. View Sign Obituary

GILLESPIE, Neil Gordon Lt. Col. RCAF, Ret'd On November 23, 2019, Neil passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Predeceased by his parents, Gord and Aileen, sister Valerie Cribben and brother-in-law Jack Cribben. Neil will be forever missed by his wife Anne, daughter Juliana, son Paul and grandson Ryan. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Jim Smith and wife Judy, sister-in-law Mary Coates, cousin Virginia Carrigan, nieces, nephews and many dear longtime friends. Born September 3, 1933 and raised in Toronto, he knew he wanted to be a pilot from a very early age. Working at gas stations to raise funds, he obtained his pilot's license at Toronto Centre Island Flying Club at the age of 16. After running out of money to further his flying education, Neil joined the RCAF at 21 and received his wings in 1954. His first two posts were training NATO students to fly T33s in Portage La Prairie, and Saskatoon. In 1963, after completing F104 training in Cold Lake, Alberta, he joined squadrons in France, Germany, and again Cold Lake flying 104s, which were his passion. He was dubbed Golden King of the Skies (GKOTS) and this became his moniker for the rest of his career. Upon retirement from the military, in addition to his RCAF wings, he received an additional set of wings with GKOTS in the place of RCAF. His love of flying never ended, but he retired from the military to take up another challenge in Vancouver, establishing and growing the Western Canadian operation for Woodbridge Group. Retiring from corporate life in 1994, Neil enjoyed Vancouver Island living both in Qualicum Beach and Nanaimo, where his new passion was golf. Neil will be remembered for his sharp wit and humour by everyone who knew him. His fighter pilot spirit is finally free to fly to his next adventure. Our sincere thanks to the caring doctors, nurses and staff at 2 South, Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for the tremendous comfort and support given to Neil and family. At Neil's request there will be no service. Donations to Alzheimer's foundation would be welcome. If you wish to write a message, feel free to do so at www.arbormemorial.ca/sands-nanaimo/Obituaries/neil-gillespie/42049 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019

