HESKETH, Neil It is with great sadness that the family of Neil Hesketh announces his sudden passing on October 18, 2019 in Val des Mont, Quebec at the age of 57. Neil served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 34 years and lived in Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and Quebec. Neil will be forever remembered by his partner Natalie Cloutier, his sons Ryan (Kristy) Hesketh and Dylan (Amber) Hesketh, granddaughter Isabella Hesketh, mother Ruth Hesketh, and brother and sisters Kay (Howard) Hesketh, Ian (Yvone) Hesketh, and Ann (Luke) Hardy. Neil could always be counted on for a good round of golf, beating you in a hand of crib, a funny story, and an evening of full glasses and laughter. Neil was often heard wishing his loved ones "may the best of your yesterdays, be the worst of your tomorrows." A celebration of Neil's life will be held at 2pm, on Thursday, October 24, at Kelly Funeral Home 585 Somerset Street West,Ottawa, 613-235-6712 A memorial will also be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, a notice will be posted with a date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Neil may be made to the IWK Foundation at 5855 Spring Garden Road, Suite B220, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3H 4S2 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada at 110-1525 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1Z 8R9.





