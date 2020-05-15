After a long life well lived, Neil Sutherland passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Royal Jubilee Hospital after a brief hospitalization.



Neil was born September 12, 1928 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Later the family settled in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He was the eldest son of Neil and Betty Sutherland (nee Henderson) and brother to Nessie, Bob, Margaret, Bill and Jean.



Neil enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in February 1946 and was soon posted to CFB Esquimalt. In Victoria, Neil met Kathleen Hale and the two were married on October 22, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2019.



Neil rose through the ranks of the navy, received his commission in 1962 and retired as a Lt. Commander in 1980. He was a Chartered Engineer, certified in steam, diesel and gas propulsion, and member of the Institute of Marine Engineers. After his navy career, Neil worked as a contract manager for the Department of Supply and Services, overseeing major refits on many of the vessels he had served on.



Outside of work, Neil was a 33° Mason of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He was a member of Haida Lodge No. 166, where he served as Master on three occasions, and was Past Deputy District Grand Master of District 21, AF&AM;. In particular, Neil will be remembered for his work locally with the Masonic Service Guild, which he carefully guided for over 20 years. He also served as President and Vice-President of the Masonic Board of Relief of the United States of America and Canada. He was an avid golfer, pleased to be swinging a club into his 90's.



Neil is survived by his wife Kathleen; daughter Dawn (John); sons Neil (Donna) and Bob (Jacqueline); grandchildren Martin, Katie, Leah and Sarah; great grandchildren James, Jack and Aurora; sister-in-law Patricia Combe; sisters Nessie and Jean; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews across Canada.



