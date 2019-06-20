Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Michael Erickson. View Sign Obituary

ERICKSON, Neil Michael January 7, 1980 - June 10, 2019 Neil passed away from complications related to his lifelong medical conditions. He is deeply mourned by his parents, his brother and his family, and the people who were privileged to know him well. A colleague who recently worked with him remembered Neil as "cerebral, wicked smart and thoughtful." He loved the mountains, games of all kinds, and the company of close friends. He was a fiercely loyal friend, steady companion on all sorts of adventures, and a devoted caretaker of cats. Neil dealt with the many blows he received in life with incredible, quiet strength and a kind heart. Neil's unique sense of humour and his kindness will be remembered with love. If you would like to honour Neil's memory, please make a donation to an organization striving to make this world a better place. Neil supported environmental, medical research and animal welfare organizations. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 20 to June 21, 2019

