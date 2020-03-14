Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Pritchard. View Sign Obituary

PRITCHARD, Neil Retired Staff Sgt Ottawa Police Services It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Neil Michael John Pritchard, 65 years, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Neil is survived by his honey, Lynn (Merry). His sweeties (daughters) Jennifer and Megan. His talented son Kyle. Beloved stepsons Andrew (Kylie) and Danny (Heather). Grandchildren Hunter, Riley, Duncan, Oliver, Vivienne and Effy. His siblings Michael (Louise), Dave, Darlene, Noreen, Jerry (Joanne), Tom, Mark (Donna), Debbie (Henry), Joanne (Mark), Holly (John), Terry (Nancy), and Kelly (Blair). Predeceased by mother Shirley Baker, father Hollis Pritchard, stepmother Helen and stepbrothers Tommy George and Ricky. Friends and family are invited to visit on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Pinecrest Visitation Centre, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa, Ontario from 10 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the CNIB as it was Neil's favourite charity. A celebration of life will take place in Victoria, BC on Neil's birthday (June 13th) Online condolences can be made at





