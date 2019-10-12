McKINNON, Neil William May 7, 1947 - October 6, 2019 Taken suddenly at home in Victoria, BC to rest in the arms of his precious Saviour. Predeceased by mother Ruth, father Bill, and step-mother Margaret, survived by four beloved children Justine (Mark), Danielle (John), Kyle (Laura), and Eleni; treasured grandchildren Evan, Alex, Isaac, Kale, Ryder, Jace and Ali; brother Glen (Dolores), nephews Aaron and Andrew. Deeply missed by wife Patti, step-daughters and grandson Solomon. Neil's long and diverse professional life was focussed on serving the greater Victoria community as Probation Officer, Custody Investigator and Family Justice Mediator. His "retirement" from public service brought him to the Corps of Commissionaires in September 2009 where he most recently worked as the Supervisor of Identification Services. He will be remembered by friends and colleagues as one who made a conscious choice to "practice the presence" of each person he came in contact with throughout his professional life. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Elk Lake Baptist Church. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019