It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Neila Vivian (Thrift) MacDonald on October 6, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Bob, and her daughter, Susan. She is survived by her children Colin, Dean, Greg and Rebecca, along with her grandchildren, Kristy, Jody, Cory, Nick, Samantha and Connor. We would like to thank the staff at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion for the wonderful care they provided our mother. A Celebration of Life will be held in Victoria at 77 Gorge Road West on December 1, 2019 from 1:00-4:00.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 19, 2019