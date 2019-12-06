YOUNG, Nelleke (Perestam) December 12, 1939 - December 3, 2019 (Formerly of Victoria) Nelleke died peacefully in Comox Valley, surrounded by family. Born in Leiden, The Netherlands, Nelleke came to Sooke with her family in 1951. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by many including daughters Dianne (Lance), Susan (Ron), daughter-in-law Joanne; grandchildren Bradley, Eric (Rachel), Melissa (Craig), Brent, Ashli and great-granddaughter Rose. Also mourning her loss, her brother Henk (Deb), sisters Ditty (Stan), Pat (Phil) plus her nieces and nephews. Nelleke was predeceased by her parents Jacobus and Aaltje, her son Brian and grandson Wesley. No funeral by her request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019