Nellie passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17, 2020. She participated in many musical and craft activities, in spite of dealing with serious health issues in the last few years. With her ukulele in hand, she performed regularly at the open mic at the Spiral Café and Gorgeous Coffee and organized monthly sing songs at the Renaissance Retirement Residence. She had been a long time member of the Gorge Vale Golf Club and participated in many golf tournaments throughout BC and western Alberta, winning many awards. Prior to her forced retirement, she taught phys ed at Mount Douglas Secondary School. Nel will be missed by her many friends.



