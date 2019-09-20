Nelly Nuis, wife of Peter Nuis (deceased Aug 2013) passed way peacefully at Resthaven Lodge in Sidney. Born in Rotterdam Holland, she came to Canada with her husband and daughter in 1956. They first settled in the Edmonton area and made their way to the coast in 1971, first moving to Ladner and then to Sidney.



Nelly was very artistic and her paintings reflected her personality, upbeat and colourful.



Sadly in the later years of her life, she suffered from dementia and it robbed of her the ability to continue with her art.



Left to remember her, are her two children Cora (John), Ron (Cherise), her grandchildren Jason, Sean and Tiffany and great grandchildren.



The family would like to give special thanks to her friend Dawn for the many car rides and visits these past years. We would also like to thank the staff at Resthaven Lodge for their compassionate care and Helen from Helping Hands for making her life brighter.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Sept 28th from 1-4pm at Friendship Baptist Church in Saanichton.

