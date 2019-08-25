Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Kenneth (Ken) Antonelli. View Sign Obituary

ANTONELLI, Nicholas Kenneth (Ken) June 27, 1926 - July 22, 2019 Ken, a Campbell River resident since his late teen years, was born in Surrey, BC; the fourth child and third son of Pioneer Surrey family "Nicholas & Della Antonelli". Ken passed away peacefully at his home in Campbell River, BC with his loving wife Lin at his side. He was an amazing husband, dad, brother, grandfather, uncle, great-grandfather and friend. Ken was predeceased by his parents, his son Les, his brothers Joe and Marsh and his sister Grace. He is survived by: his two daughters Sandra (Rick) and Doreen (Michael); his grandchildren Lisa, Jenelle and Chris; his six great-grandchildren; his younger brother Dan (Deirdre); his many relatives, including several: nieces, nephews and cousins in BC, Ontario, Italy, Argentina, Venezuela and Australia. Ken was an honest man to whom a contract was a handshake and a job well-done. Ken had a wonderful sense of humour. He was very generous, always pleasant and smiling and willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his dogs (especially "Sasha") and his cats (especially "Finning"). Ken belonged to Campbell River's: Rotary Club , The Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Canadian Legion. In his leisure time, Ken could be seen puttering about with his antique cars and old machinery or enjoying coffee fellowship with groups of his "old" friends. He loved reading about the history of Campbell River and also of Montana where his mother (a daughter of Tobacco Plains Pioneers Joseph and Cora Frederickson) was born. Ken worked in forestry, land clearing, excavating, readymix concrete, trucking and was an excellent Heavy Duty mechanic. A Celebration of Ken's Life was held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at The Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 1999 - 14th Avenue, Campbell River, BC. Donations in Remembrance of Ken Antonelli may be made to The Salvation Army and/or Campbell River Hospice. A special thank you to Hospice Home Care Workers and to Nurse Practitioner Christie for their compassionate care ~ and also to Dave Proctor, Mike Gajdzik & Wes Forth for their exceptional fellowship. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019

