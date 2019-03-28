Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Robin Prowse. View Sign

PROWSE, Nicholas Robin Barrington December 7, 1936 - March 9, 2019 Nick died peacefully in hospital on 9th March, aged 82. He will be sadly missed by his second wife Mariza and his three step-children: Mark, David and Jennifer, the children of his first wife Franda. He leaves behind family in Canada, two brothers in the UK and many other family and friends around the world. Nick was born in London, England on December 7, 1936 son of the late Dr. and Mrs. C. Barrington Prowse of Lewes, Sussex. He was predeceased by his first wife Franda and his sister Virginia. Nicholas was educated at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge University and the University of Sussex. Nicholas emigrated to Canada in 1960 and taught briefly at St. Michael's University School, Victoria and Valemont Elementary School (1960 - 1966). Nick then taught at Brentwood College School in Mill Bay, BC for thirty-five years (1966 - 2001) where he was, at various times, house parent, senior history teacher, 1st XV rugby coach, tennis coach, Director of Academic Counselling and Senior Master. Upon his retirement he was awarded the prestigious Hugh Stephen Award for outstanding service to the school. He was one of the key figures in the growth and development of Brentwood after it was re-founded in 1961. Outside of the school, he was active in local rugby circles and in the 1970's served as secretary of the Vancouver Island Rugby Union and on the British Columbia Rugby Union as Coaching Coordinator for the province. He was also an original member of the Canadian Rugby Union Coaching Committee, which produced Canada's first coaching manuals for the sport. He brought passion and commitment to his teaching and his coaching. Even though he placed great demands on his students and had very high expectations of them, all his courses were immensely popular. Upon retirement he took up dragon boat racing and volunteered for several local organizations in both Victoria and the Cowichan Valley. He will be deeply missed by all those with whom he came in contact, especially members of his history classes and rugby teams. A Memorial Service will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Brentwood College, 2735 Mt. Baker Road, Mill Bay, BC. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to Brentwood College School, 2735 Mt. Baker Road, Mill Bay, BC, V0R 2P1. The school will direct all such noted contributions to the Nicholas Prowse Bursary. Funeral Home Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan

