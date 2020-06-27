NICKOLAS YAKABOWICH

Nick passed away suddenly at Comox Hospital. The previous day he was out at the Driving Range hitting golf balls with his best friend Gary Jones, who will miss him tremendously. He is survived by his only living sister, Nettie Barney; children, Michael and wife Sue (nee Lippa), grandchildren Mason, Taylor and Grace. His other child Bradley and wife Joyce (nee Sadowich), grandchildren Jennifer and Lee. Nick started his career in the RCN 1946 to 1971, sailing on the HMCS and HMS as a Submariner. Lou Peressini was his closest mate through the Navy. Nick found his niche' at the Dept. of Highways (BC Ferries) Hornby Island until his retirement. He liked to fish and be self sufficient. Retiring he moved to Union Bay, later to Comox where he built another house closer to the golf course. Life member of Chiefs and Petty Officers Mess, Lions and Legion member, Nick's kind heart was recognized by many as well by his huge mustache and great smile. Future memorial planned at a later date.



