WINTER, Nicola March 6, 1957 - April 9, 2020 After a heroic and lengthy battle with cancer, Nicki passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Born and raised in Victoria, she moved to Alberta and for fifteen years pursued a career in social work in Calgary. Returning to B.C. in the 90's, she continued her career as a social worker until her retirement. Nicki will be remembered for her enthusiasm, her compassion and her good humour. She loved being surrounded by her family and her many friends. A world traveller, most of all she enjoyed her time at the lake and having everyone visit. A wonderful wife and mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, her love for her family knew no bounds. She will be forever missed and loved by those who were part of her life. Predeceased by her mother, Virginia, and her father, George, Nicki is survived by her husband, Patrick, and her two children, Virginia and Brenden, her sister, Shelley (Rod), her two brothers, Art, (Louise), and David, (Diane), and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her aunt, Frances Cammiade and her three children, and her cousin, Willie Waddell and her two children. Our family would like to thank Dr. Rauw and the dedicated staff at the B.C. Cancer Agency for their continued care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the B.C. Cancer Agency would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www. mccallgardens.com A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As we loved you, so we miss you; In our memory you are near- Loved, remembered, longed for always, Bringing many a silent tear Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020

