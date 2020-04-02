Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicolas GARCIA BAÑA. View Sign Obituary

Nicolas Garcia Baña, 90, from Outes, La Coruna, Spain, peacefully returned home to Our Lord on Sunday March 29, 2020, at his home in Victoria, BC.







Nicolas was born on May 13, 1929 to Dolores Baña and Ramon Garcia in Moledo, La Coruna, Spain. In Spain, Nicolas worked as a farmer, logger in his home province and also as a merchant marine on cargo ships around the world. In 1951, Nicolas met his wife, Maria Romero Caamaño, and they were married in 1955. In 1970, looking for a better life for his wife and three children he decided to immigrate to Victoria, BC, Canada. Three years later, the family joined him. In Victoria, Nicolas worked as a landscaper and stonemason until the year of his retirement in 1993.







Nicolas is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Romero Caamaño - married for 65 years - and their three children Enrique Garcia Romero, Carmen Garcia deFrias (husband Joe), and Angela Garcia Rodriguez (husband Paco). A proud grandfather of Jason (wife Martina), Mark (wife Kelsey), Nicholas, Chelsey and Gary. A loving great-grandfather of Adriana, Mateo and Violet.







Nicolas always made time to help friends and those in need. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Nicolas had a passion for horticulture, finding new ways to graft plants and fruit trees in his backyard.







A private ceremony with immediate family will take place on Thursday, April 2, in Victoria. Given the current restrictions due to the global pandemic, a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.







In lieu of flowers, to honour our beloved Nicolas, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 2, 2020

