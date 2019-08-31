HIND, Nigella "Pixie" August 10, 1933 - August 23, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother Nigella Hind on August 23, 2019 in Victoria at the age of 86. Born to Icelandic and English parents Helga and George Richards, she was affectionately called "Pixie" and the youngest of seven children. She was a great lover of animals and had been very involved with the Metchosin Pony Club and the Monterey Painting Club. She leaves her extended family many wonderful paintings to cherish. Nigella was predeceased by her husband Philip, all her siblings and was last of the Richards clan. She is survived by daughter Noelle, sons Scott and Michael, four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and their families. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. A Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel of Victoria, 1803 Quadra Street on Friday, September 6th at 11:30 am. Following the service, Nige will be buried with her beloved husband Philip at Hatley Memorial Gardens at 2:30 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019