Nikola Mamic passed away on April 10, 2020. He was born in Lisane, Croatia on December 20, 1929. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara and by his other siblings Ana and Mirko. Nikola is survived by his children, Mira (Jim) and Denis (Patricia) and his grandchildren Lisa, Kristen (Nick) Adam, Nicholas and Michael. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Parker and Lyla Payne. Nikola arrived in Australia in 1958 as a refugee escaping communist oppression in the former Yugoslavia. He moved his family to Victoria, Canada in 1964 and was greatly involved with the Croatian Community there. He was a hard working and wise man who especially enjoyed and loved his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. A service will be held at a later date in Victoria.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020