Nina Cloutier (nee Russ), perpetual farmgirl, bargain hunter and animal lover, left us abruptly in the late-night hours of March 23, 2019 - she is in God's mighty hands now.



She left us as she came into the world: at home. Mom was born on the homestead in Hamlin, Alberta on February 17, 1939 and passed away from a sudden cardiac event in her well-appointed apartment with an ocean view near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, BC.



Fiercely independent and effervescent to the end, she did not wish to live in a senior's care home despite her many autoimmune ailments, nor did she discuss her recent health deterioration in detail with her primary doctor.



Her immediate family and close friends all grieve the circumstances of her "expiration" (her words) since she quietly refused to use any heart or fall monitoring devices. No fuss, no funeral and a swift cremation were her terms and final requests.



As her children, with our spouses, cousin, our children and extended family, we were blessed to be together in North Vancouver for Nana Nina's 80th birthday in February.



Memorials will be planned in Powell River, BC and Edmonton, AB in late spring or summer 2019 - her favourite time of year.



In memory of our mom, Nina, consider donations towards research to the following associations: Lupus Canada and the Heart and Stoke Foundation of Canada.

