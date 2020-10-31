It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful death of Nina who had suffered from cancer for several months. She was a beloved daughter of Ann and Bill van Leusden and was a special gift to her family and to all who knew her. Her joyful, inquisitive, sensitive soul offered love to everyone unconditionally. She had an amazing memory for people and would often ask how members of our extended family were doing, along with her friends, members of the church, and even people she had just met once. Her spontaneity would find her singing or dancing to her favourite songs or movies which included The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. Nina wore out more than one "I Love Lucy" DVD. She was always the first one to jump up and propose a toast at any special family gathering.
Nina attended Miss Edgar's Preschool, Victor Street School, and later various day programs, most recently at Garth Homer Centre where, over time, she had developed close relationships with two of her support workers, Caroline and Kim. She took part in the Special Olympics in her younger years and loved bowling, dances, swimming, car rides, and always a stop for ice-cream.
The family's heartfelt thanks go to Nina's beloved caregiver for the last 17 years, Jan Miller, her husband Chris and to all those who supported and cared for Nina along the way. Nina was predeceased by her parents Ann and Bill van Leusden, her sister Mary Squance and brother-in-law Ted Kerr. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Hieke Miller (Jack), brother-in-law David Squance, Peter van Leusden (Marilyn), Eve Kerr (John Mc Donald), Jack van Leusden (Dale Ann), and her many nieces and nephews and their children. A small family service will be held on November 21st at 10:00 am at First Memorial, with Rev. Karen Dickie officiating. You can view the service live or replay at https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/19116
. Memories and condolences can be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Nina's behalf to the Garth Homer Foundation. Mailing: PO Box 24022 Victoria, BC V8Z