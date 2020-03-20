Nita was born in Manchester, England and passed away at her home in Vancouver with her friend Glen by her side. Nita was predeceased by her parents Olive and Frank and is survived by her brother Barry (Bonnie), sister Lynn (Walt), nieces Carley (Ben), Andrea (Mike), Kendall (Matt), nephew Bryan (Samara) and close relatives and good friends. Nita obtained her Masters Degree in Education at the University of Victoria and embarked on her teaching career in Youbou, Cranbrook and Maple Ridge. She retired in 2001 from School District#42 in Maple Ridge. Her passion was travelling the world. Due to the world health issues, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Victoria, BC.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 20, 2020