MASSA, Noé de Sousa Surrounded by his loving family, Noé passed into the arms of Jesus on June 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Arrifes, Sao Miguel, Azores, married in November of 1958, and immigrated to Victoria, BC in 1960. He was predeceased by faithful wife Noemia da Conceicao Massa, father Miguel de Sousa Pereira, mother Isabel de Sousa Massa, brother Miguel Sousa Moniz and sister, Maria Isabel de Sousa Massa. He is survived by his daughters Ana and Dorothy, sons Natanael (Jennifer) and Noah (Denise) Massa, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Manuel "Manny" Pereira, as well as many extended family members. Noé worked as a farmhand, landscaper, stone mason, and a labourer in both the construction and public works industries, retiring from the City of Victoria Public Works Department in 1992. He will be most remembered for his love of gardening and raising animals on his farm as well as his great joy when visiting with his family and friends. A private Celebration of Noé's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, followed by entombment at Royal Oak Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smile Canada at www.operationsmile.ca. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.