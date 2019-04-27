Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel Pemberton-Billing. View Sign Obituary

PEMBERTON-BILLING, Noel "Mrs. P.B." December 28, 1927 - November 1, 2018 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother and grandmother, Noel Veronica Pemberton-Billing, of Metchosin, age 90, at The Priory, on November 1, 2018. Noel is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard (d. 2000), and her youngest son, Marc (d. 2013). She is survived by her son Clive (Lynn) Johnston and her daughters, Veronica Pemberton-Billing and Rae Pemberton-Billing, as well as her grandchildren, Étienne Pemberton-Renaud and Violaine (Nazrul) Shikon. Born in London, England, on December 28, 1927, to Noel and Veronica Pemberton-Billing, Noel was always strong-willed, courageous, and fiercely independent. Having survived a few narrow misses during the Blitz, she emigrated to Canada as a young woman; and to the great chagrin of her upper middle-class family, she arrived in Victoria in 1952 to begin a 2-year stint as a farm worker. After many travails, she returned to Victoria in 1967, travelling across Canada by train with four children and 16 dogs in tow. Two years later, she bought a beautiful old house on Happy Valley Road in Metchosin, where she lived for nearly 50 years, operating Halliford Boarding Kennels. In 1978, after her first marriage had ended, she met and married her childhood friend, Bernard, and together they built "Halliford Canine Country Club" into a boarding kennel of great repute. To Noel, her home and family, her dogs, and her community were her three great loves. Civic engagement ran deep in her blood; she served on the Sooke District School Board, the (then) Victoria Public Library Board, and the inaugural (and subsequent) council of Metchosin. She loved the special spirit of Metchosin, embodied by its rural character, and worked tirelessly to preserve it. Noel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbour, and is enormously missed. A memorial service commemorating the life of the formidable "Mrs. P.B." will be held at the Council Chambers, Metchosin Municipal Hall, on Saturday, May 11, at 2 pm. For more information please email





