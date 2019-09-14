Noel Robertson

Service Information
First Memorial Funeral Services - Victoria
1155 Fort Street
Victoria, BC
V8V3K9
(250)-384-5512
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Memorial Funeral Services - Victoria
1155 Fort Street
Victoria, BC V8V3K9
Obituary

ROBERTSON, Noel Noel passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 12, 2019. Noel, professor emeritus at Brock University is survived by his wife Laura, four children, Eva, Emily, Sam, and Isabella and five grandchildren. A reception for him will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, September 17 at First Memorial Funeral home, 1155 Fort St., Victoria. In lieu of flowers contributions to The American School of Classical Studies at Athens, 6-8 Charlton St., Princeton, NJ 08540-5232, USA
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
