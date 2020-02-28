WILSON, Noella Darleen (nee Stickland) Surrounded by those most important to her, Noella Darleen Wilson, (nee Stickland) of Victoria, BC passed away February 20, 2020 after an unexpected, brief and courageous battle with cancer. Noella is survived by her loving husband, Ken Wilson of 48 years, two daughters Alaina and Khrista, two brothers William and Ronald, two sisters Sheila and Joy, and four grandchildren Leseana, Kevin, Jordan and Shayla. Noella cherished and appreciated all of her wonderful in-laws and friends. Noella was predeceased by her father Noel Stickland 1981, mother Kathleen Stickland 1985 and brother Barrie in 2007. Born March 11, 1954, Noella was raised in Powell River until she and Ken moved to Campbell River before settling in Victoria. They have remained in Victoria for the past 36 years. Noella was an avid Bridge player, loved going to the movies, planning and enjoying yearly cruises and attending BIG family dinners. One of her favorable pastimes was walks along the ocean, especially Willows Beach and the Sidney boardwalk. Her family was the most important thing to her in life; she always said how blessed, grateful and thankful she was for everything. Her kind heart and supportive loving ways will be truly missed by everyone she was close to. At Noella's request there will be no service.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020