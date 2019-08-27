Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noemia da Conceicao Massa. View Sign Obituary

MASSA, Noemia da Conceicao Surrounded by her loving family, Noemia passed into the arms of Jesus on August 22, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Agua de Pao, Sao Miguel, Azores, married in November of 1958, and immigrated to Victoria, BC in 1960. She was predeceased by her father Luiz, mother Germina, sister Isabel, and 2 brothers Ezekiel and Gregorio. She is survived by her husband Noe de Sousa Massa, daughters Ana and Dorothy, and sons Natanael (Jennifer) and Noah (Denise) Massa, seven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Eduarda, and brothers Carlos, and Paul, as well as many extended family members. Noemia worked as a housekeeper throughout most of her life and was an extremely loving and nurturing mother. She will be most remembered for her ever enduring faith and love of Jesus Christ, her Savior. Her greatest pleasure was attending church, preparing amazing Portuguese meals, and spending time with her family. A celebration of Noemia's life will be held at Oaklands Chapel, 2736 Fernwood Road, Victoria, BC, on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. This will be followed by a burial service at Royal Oak Burial Park and a time of fellowship with family and friends back at Oaklands Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oaklands Chapel and condolences may be offered at





