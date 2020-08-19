RIBEIRO, Noemia Maria Noemia passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1935 in Villa Franca, São Miguel Azores. She immigrated to Canada in 1959 to start her life with her husband Eduardo. Predeceased by her husband Eduardo and granddaughters Shellina and Hilary. She leaves behind her three sons Victor, Louis (Gorette), Edward (Kathy), granddaughter Rena, grandson Matthew and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Thanks to all the staff at Oak Bay Lodge/Summit for taking care of our mother. A Funeral Service was held at Our Lady of Fatima with Father Eduardo Santos presiding. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com