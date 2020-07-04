1/1
Nola Bozica Godinovich
GODINOVICH, Nola Božica Nola Božica Godinovich of Kelowna, BC, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She died peacefully, cozy in bed, listening to music, with one of her many close friends by her side. Nola was the daughter of the late Marija Godinovich, née Berkovic, and the late Andrija Godinovich. She was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Mayhew, née Godinovich. Nola is survived by her brother Andy Godinovich, her niece Jane Mayhew, and her nephew Andrew Mayhew. Nola was born in 1939, in Perth Western Australia. She moved to Canada in 1965, settling in Kelowna in 1969. Nola worked as a teacher and consultant for the Kelowna school district until she retired in 1999. She was also an active member of the community. Condolences may be offered at https://www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/ Nola will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make a point of reaching out to friends, acquaintances, even strangers, with simple acts of kindness that show you care.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
