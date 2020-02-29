Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Nora Keane. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

KEANE, Sister Nora, SSA (Sister Mary Bridget) 1923-2020 Sister Nora died at Mount St. Mary Hospital on February 19, 2020. Born in Limerick, Ireland, she was the fifth of eight children born to Thomas and Hanora (Hayes) Keane. At the age of 15, Nora set off on a great adventure, leaving Ireland to join the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Ann in Victoria, B.C. In 1940 Sister Nora took her vows and began teaching in New Westminster. The next twenty-five years would find her in classrooms in Nanaimo, Victoria, Prince George, Kamloops, Vancouver, Vernon and Penticton. At Gonzaga University in Spokane, Sister Nora completed the Credo program along with courses in school administration and other topics in education. In 1965, Sister Nora began a 14-year tenure as principal of St. Patrick's School in Victoria, receiving the Diocesan Medal from Bishop Remi DeRoo in 1977 for her many contributions to Catholic education. Sister Nora took great delight in teaching children how to read and after her retirement as Principal of St. Patrick's School in 1979, she continued to provide learning assistance at the school, before retiring for a second time in 1992, after 52 years in education. In later years, Sister Nora visited residents in several nursing homes, including Central Care Home and Mount Edwards Court. Sister Nora is survived by members of her Religious Community, her sister Peggy O'Reilly, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Hanora Hayes, her brothers Maurice, Cornelius, and Timothy Keane, and her sisters Kathleen Lenihan, Bridie McNamee, and Sister Amelia Keane, MFIC. The Sisters of St. Ann greatly appreciate the staff at Mount St. Mary Hospital for their excellent and loving care. Prayers for Sister Nora will be held in the Chapel of Sands Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain St, Victoria, B.C. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at







