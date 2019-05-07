Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert Demasson. View Sign Obituary

DEMASSON, Norbert Born August 19, 1922, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on a moonlit Saturday morning, April 27, 2019. He was 96 years young or more than 35,000 moons as he liked to say. Norbert was a kind and gentle soul and will be sorely missed by his large and loving family and the many people that he touched. He loved to square dance and enjoyed it for more than 40 years often dancing several evenings a week. Many of us have "handcrafted by Norbert" woodworking projects to treasure. He also excelled at reciting poetry learned and remembered from childhood. This is part of one by William Wordsworth that he offered up a few days before passing. "And then my heart with pleasure fills And dances with the daffodils." May he Rest In Peace. A Celebration of Norbert's Life will be held closer to his birthday. Condolences may be offered to the family at







