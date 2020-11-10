We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Noreen Mary Braiden. Mom passed away quietly on November 3rd. Noreen was born on March 15, 1937, in Dublin, Ireland. She was the oldest of seven children, born to George and Maisie Corr. Noreen was predeceased by her sister Eileen, and husbands; Patrick and Don. She is survived by sisters Kathleen, Ann, Dorothy, and brothers Niall and John. Left to mourn and celebrate her endearing spirit, are her four children; Patricia Braiden, Donna Cochrane (John), Colin Braiden, Fiona Williams (Doug): grandchildren, Ryan, Devon (Justine), Liam (Juliette), Brennan and Kiera, and 2 great granddaughters; Nora and Bryn. Mom and Dad met at a dance in Ireland and in 1957, they immigrated to Edmonton where Dad started his Canadian policing career with the Edmonton Police. Not caring for the harsh Alberta winters, Noreen and Paddy made their way to Victoria, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Mom managed to work full time, raise 4 children, all born within 5 years of each other. Noreen loved music, traveling, dancing, and socializing with friends. Mom also enjoyed various athletic pursuits, even taking up marathon running at the age of 50. She was a kind and loving mother who always put family first. She enjoyed a night out on the town and having a midnight snack at Paul's. Mom took great pride in the milestones and endeavours of her children and grandchildren. Mom never sat still and was always on the go. After dad passed away, Mom met and married Don Williamson. Don brought so much joy to mom's life, and she cherished their life together.



We would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff at Broadmead Lodge.



Mom, our memories of you will continue to enrich our lives and may you be safe in God's hands.



Rath Dè ort. (the grace of God be with you)



There will not be a service at this time.



