O'NEILL, Sister Noreen, SSA (Sister Mary Kieran) August 8, 1918 - April 12, 2019 Sister Noreen died at Mount St. Mary Hospital on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 100 years and 8 months. Born in Coupeville, WA she was the youngest of 5 children born to Mary and Dr. Kieran O'Neill. Noreen received her education at St. Ann's Academy, Victoria, BC. She received her teacher's certificate (with honours) at the Provincial Normal School in Victoria in 1937, B.A (Magnum cum Laude) at Seattle University in 1955, M.A. (cum Laude) at Gonzaga University in 1964 and PhD work at the University of Toronto in 1970. After a year of teaching in New Westminster, she entered The Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Ann in 1938, professing her vows in 1940. Her years of ministry were comprised of teaching: regular classes in both Catholic and Public Schools at the elementary, secondary and college level; tutoring sick children both home-bound and in hospital; and programmes for gifted students as well as those with special needs. She taught music and directed choirs. During her later years, she provided Pastoral Ministry in New Westminster visiting the elderly, working with immigrant single-parent families and ministering in the L'Arche community. Sister Noreen is survived by members of her Religious Community, her niece Judy Bianco of Kansas City, great niece Barbara Adams of Chilliwack and many friends and former students. Prayers will be held in the Chapel of Sands Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria, BC on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at







